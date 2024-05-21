Bully Ray Critiques AEW Feud Between Will Ospreay And Roderick Strong

Bully Ray shared high praise for the segment between Will Ospreay and Roderick Strong on the April 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Ospreay will challenge Strong for his AEW International Championship at AEW Double or Nothing this weekend, and the pair have been engaged in a war of words, where the challenger accused the champion of looking down on him since their Ring of Honor days. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his review of their segment during "Busted Open After Dark," specifically crediting Roderick Strong after admitting to have never seen much in him.

"Very, very good exchange with Will and Roddy," he started, further lavishing praise on Strong. "I think that was some of Roddy's most credible, strong mic work in a while. I believed Roddy tonight, and I have never been a big believer in Roderick Strong. [During Dynamite], I believed him. It was almost like those Ring of Honor stories were true about Will. I don't know if they were shoot or not, I don't care, it worked."

The veteran said that he felt Strong had even got the best of the exchange, although Ospreay was also credited for being excellent. The upcoming International Championship match will be Ospreay's first shot at an AEW title, earning the opportunity in a gauntlet match at Daily's Place in April, and he holds much of the momentum going into the pay-per-view as he's undefeated in AEW singles matches.

Roderick Strong won the International title at AEW Revolution in March, dethroning Orange Cassidy, and will be making his second PPV defense at Double or Nothing. He retained over Kyle O'Reilly at AEW Dynasty last month.



