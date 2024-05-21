Photo: WWE's The Rock Transformed In First Pic From UFC Biopic 'The Smashing Machine'

Late last year, it was announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star in director Benny Safdie's upcoming biopic of UFC fighter Mark Kerr, titled "The Smashing Machine." Following his involvement in WWE WrestleMania 40, Johnson was written off TV to allow him to film the project, and studio A24 has just released the first look at The Rock's transformation into Kerr (via X).

First look at Benny Safdie's THE SMASHING MACHINE starring @TheRock and Emily Blunt. pic.twitter.com/GVC2XIHwGV — A24 (@A24) May 21, 2024

In the still frame, Johnson can be seen wearing extensive makeup and possibly prosthetics on his face, giving him more of a resemblance to Kerr. Johnson's co-star Emily Blunt can be seen off to the side, with her character looking on as Kerr sits in the corner of a ring, seemingly between rounds of an MMA fight.

After a highly successful run as an amateur wrestler, Kerr transitioned into the world of MMA, eventually joining the UFC and finding success there. "The Smashing Machine," based on a documentary by the same name, will depict the dichotomy between Kerr's career success and the various struggles in his personal life.

Johnson's role in the movie is noteworthy, as it marks his first attempt at being the leading man in a drama. Since his 2001 appearance in "The Mummy Returns," Johnson has largely stuck to action blockbusters, family films, and the occasional comedy. Additionally, it will be the first time Benny Safdie steps behind the camera for a feature film without his brother, Josh Safdie, at his side.

Last month, a report from The Wrap detailed various anonymous accounts accusing Johnson of unprofessional behavior on the set of previous projects. That behavior included urinating in bottles in order to avoid having to leave set and arriving as many as eight hours late. The report questioned if Johnson's alleged behavior could tank the lower-budgeted "Smashing Machine."