WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Discusses Threatening To Kill Shawn Michaels & The Kliq

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has opened up about backstage incident that provoked him to threaten Shawn Michaels and The Kliq in the 1990s. While speaking on "Six Feet Under," "The World's Strongest Man" revealed that a confrontation between him and the group got him transferred to Canada for nine months by Vince McMahon after he threatened "The Heartbreak Kid" after the latter supposedly hid his crutches.

"I got in trouble and they sent me to Canada because I threatened to kill Shawn Michaels and the entire Kliq. I meant that s**t; I meant it but I found out later on it was Paul Bearer who hid my crutches and I blamed it on Shawn now because they came up to me and said, "Hey man, they hid your crutches, what happened?" And I was like, Man, you're too small to be talking s**t to me.'"

Despite Henry having backstage heat in WWE at the time, he believes being sent to Canada was one of the best changes that could've ever happened to him throughout his wrestling career. He was able to train everyday, improve his in-ring abilities, and eventually work under Stu Hart in his infamous Dungeon.

These days, Henry finds joy as a teacher, and he doesn't appear to have threatened any more legends since then. Since leaving WWE, the Hall of Famer has plied his trade in AEW, though Henry's contract status is currently up in the air.

