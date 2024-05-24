Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa Comments On Regaining Confidence Since Return

After being sidelined with a back injury, Thunder Rosa officially returned to action on the December 23 episode of "AEW Collision." Since then, the former AEW Women's Champion has gained victories over the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Mariah May, and Red Velvet. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Rosa revealed that each match has also helped her slowly regain her confidence.

"Every single match that I've had since I came back has been completely different. I feel like confidence is coming back, and that's so important for any performer," Rosa said. "If you have confidence, you're going to see it. Even if you're doing one punch, that punch is going to look confidently good. There's so many other things that I'm studying in professional wrestling that I'm like, 'Okay, why is it important for the story?'"

'It's not even about the moves," Rosa continued. "It's not even about certain things. It's just like how you deliver certain things in promos and how you deliver certain things in the ring, to further the story. That, to me, is finally clicking after working on TV for eight years."

Rosa's latest in-ring performance occurred on the May 11 episode of "AEW Collision," where she defeated Robyn Renegade. Last month, Rosa earned the opportunity to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW Dynasty, but ultimately fell short. Despite this loss, Rosa believes fans were still able to see several skills that she was unable to showcase in the months leading up to her previous hiatus.

