Thunder Rosa Opens Up About AEW Dynasty PPV

Earlier this month, AEW Dynasty was held for the first time in St. Louis, Missouri, with Thunder Rosa challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, among other matches. Rosa failed in her attempt to re-capture the title, but the AEW star still had positive things to say about the pay-per-view on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio."

"I think this was probably one of the best pay-per-views we [have] had in a while," Rosa said. "It was solid from top to bottom, and everybody worked so hard on every match. ... I will have to give it to Toni Storm, she's untouchable in her character. The stuff she's been able to do outside the ring has been pretty impressive."

As far as the in-ring work of their Dynasty match, Rosa said she was able to showcase some talents she was not able to during her previous title run. The AEW star credited Storm for pushing her to think of new ways to present herself in promos before shouting out the entire women's division for their hard work.

Rosa previously captured the AEW Women's World Championship in March 2022 with a victory against Britt Baker. She would later be put out of action due to a back injury ahead of AEW All Out that year, with Toni Storm being declared the interim champion at that event. With the timetable for her return continuing to look uncertain, Rosa was stripped of the title and Storm was declared the official champion at the end of November 2022.

Though Storm currently holds the AEW Women's Championship again, the title has changed hands six times since Storm's first reign began. Rosa was out of action for much of that period, having just returned to wrestling in December 2023.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.