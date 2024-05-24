Booker T Assesses Current Crop Of Young WWE NXT Talents

As the resident color commentator of the "WWE NXT" brand, Booker T has a reserved front row seat to all the action that unfolds amongst WWE's up-and-coming stars. From his vantage point, Booker also has a clear opportunity to witness the development of these young talents, several of whom he recently shouted out on "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"That television time [on NXT] is worth its weight in gold," Booker said. "It truly, truly is. It's what you do with it. Like this kid, Je'Von Evans, right now, he's making the most of his time in the ring. That time is definitely worth his weight in gold, and I've talked to him about that."

As Booker alluded to, Deadlock Pro Wrestling alumni Je'Von Evans has made a strong impression in the early stage of his "NXT" career, with both Booker and former WWE Champion Big E heaping praise for him recently. In a similar fashion, Booker offered many positive words for the Meta-Four faction, which is composed of Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah.

"Lash has grown as a performer," Booker said. "She's grown so much as in-ring performer. And I've always had my eye on Noam Dar as being one of the guys that really know how to go out and perform at another level. He's a special, special talent ... Then my main man, Mensah, and let's not forget Jakara. [She] definitely gives a bright light to Meta-Four."

Rounding out his circle of praise, Booker issued applause for current NXT Champion Trick Williams, who he describes as having a "meteoric rise" in "NXT." Beyond his in-ring success, though, Booker reiterates that Williams carries himself like a star, so much so that he undoubtedly passes the long-time "airport test," where even non-wrestling are intrigued by his presence.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.