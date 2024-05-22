Bully Ray Outlines Moment That Impressed Him In Recent Toni Storm Match On AEW TV

Professional wrestling is all about the little things, from the way a performer emphasizes certain words to the intricacies of how they carry themselves in the ring. Speaking on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed a match from last week's "AEW Dynamite," featuring Toni Storm and Harley Cameron, that served as an excellent example of how important those details are.

"[Storm] hits the DDT on Harley, picks her up, and goes for a Fisherman's Buster Suplex, where you hook the leg," Bully said. "Well, she had a little trouble hooking the leg at first, and you know what Toni did? She did what pros do. She relaxed, she reset, she grabbed Harley Cameron's leg, and she gave her the throw. She hooked the leg on the way over, she kept the hooking of the leg, and she bridged nicely. Stuff like that goes such a long way."

In addition to praising the AEW Women's Champion, Bully thought Cameron performed well in the match. Despite being put in a situation where it would be easy to panic, Cameron stayed cool and kept the match flowing smoothly. Cameron's composure is especially impressive considering it was her second-ever "Dynamite" match, and the Australian has wrestled fewer than 25 matches in total since beginning her career in 2022.

Since adopting her "Timeless" character last year, Storm has been on a strong run within AEW, and Bully complimented the wrestler on the way she's been able to progress over the last six months. Along with her impressive in-ring performances, Bully believes the new character has enhanced other aspects of Storm's presentation.

"That backstage [segment] with her — amazing. Loved it," Bully stated. "She has embraced this character and dove into this character so deep."

