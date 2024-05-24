WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Discusses Kane's Political Career

While he's known for setting Jim Ross on fire and hooking Shane McMahon's testicles up to a car battery, somehow Kane's wrestling career managed to be less polarizing than his political one. Glenn Jacobs was elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on the Republican ticket back in 2018 and re-elected in 2022. This is despite Jacobs' controversial stances on social issues and foreign affairs, as well as accusations of intimidating a fellow Knox County official.

Advertisement

Still, there are those that knew him before the U.S. was painted red and blue, like former Brothers of Destruction tag team partner and fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. On "Six Feet Under," 'Taker praised Jacobs as a caring, thoughtful individual, and one of the few engaged in politics for unselfish reasons.

"He's one of the few people, I think, in public office that is doing it for the right reasons," 'Taker said. "He wants to make change and he wants to do things. Whether you agree with his politics or not, that doesn't matter. But I think in his heart, he's genuine — I know he is, because I know the kind of human being he is. He's genuinely being the mayor of Knox County because he wants to make change for people there in Eastern Tennessee. He's a very smart, intelligent man." The Undertaker added that he hopes to have Jacobs on his "Six Feet Under" podcast in the near future.

Advertisement

"The Deadman" is not the only former colleague of Jacobs to compliment his intellect. Eric Bischoff once called him one of the smartest people in terms of his understanding of history and world events." Jacobs last appeared for the WWE during SummerSlam 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, to announce the attendance numbers, after which he delivered his signature pyro spot.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.