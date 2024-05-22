Legendary WWE Broadcaster Jim Ross Assesses Former Colleague Todd Grisham

After having been a tandem with Jerry Lawler for most of his WWE run, Jim Ross' commentating career was turned upside down when he was drafted to "SmackDown" as part of the 2008 WWE Draft. The move would lead to Ross forming a new partnership with future AEW colleague Taz, and later Todd Grisham, with Ross taking on the color role while Grisham handled the traditional play-by-play duties.

During last week's episode of "Grilling JR," Ross was asked about his brief time calling matches with Grisham, who moved on to the world of MMA back in 2011. Ross had nothing but positive things to say about Grisham as a person and for his work since getting out of the wrestling business, which he believes helped Grisham up his game.

"Todd's a nice guy," Ross said. "He's got a very productive career ongoing now, does a lot of MMA around the world. Streaming has been the lifeblood for Todd Grisham. He's a very good guy...talented, smart, fun to work with. All the things...all the boxes that you'd like to check, he does that...We casually stay in touch, but not as often as we should. And that's us old timers getting older...

"But Todd's a good guy. He's a talented broadcaster, he's become a really good broadcaster since leaving wrestling. I don't mean that negatively to wrestling, it's just that he's gotten more experience in working for different producers. He got a different product to call, and he's adjusted and adapted really well. Todd's a keeper, there's no doubt."

