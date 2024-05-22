AEW's Tony Schiavone Reacts To Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa Joining WWE, Bloodline

Despite Roman Reigns stepping back from wrestling since losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline has continued to grow in numbers. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa have jumped from NJPW to join the faction under Solo Sikoa, the new Tribal Chief, signaling a new era for the group. While speaking on the "What Happened When?" podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone commented on the two new additions, whom he knows through his friendship with their father, Haku.

"They are great kids, from a great father, and I'm happy for all of them. Truly, Meng or King Haku here, is one of my favorite people of all time."

The newest iteration of the Bloodline has yet to prove itself to audiences, but Schiavone is positive about the recent additions making an impact. "I'm happy with the family, I really am. Happy for them to be a part of The Bloodline. And of course, very happy for Cody [Rhodes] as well, and the star that he has become."

Tonga and Loa's father's lethality outside of the ring is a well-known fact, with Jake Roberts recalling a time Haku bit off a guy's nose during a fight. These types of stories are synonymous with his legacy, and Schiavone admits that his friend can be a wild one. "If he got a little bit of alcohol in him, and you wanted to f**k with him at the bar, you had f**ked [with] the wrong person."

