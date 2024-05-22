Bully Ray Weighs In On AEW Ratings Struggle

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has commented on "AEW Dynamite's" current decline in ratings. While speaking on "Busted Open Radio." Ray explained that he's disappointed AEW isn't being given the credit for the quality of television it's showcasing as the recent shows have been strong, but is hopeful they can garner some viewership heading into Double or Nothing.

"If you listened to Busted Open After Dark last Wednesday night, you know I put the whole show over from top to bottom. I thought it was a very entertaining show. Unfortunately, they seem to be going through the same struggles in the ratings department. Let's see if last week's positive show encourages some people to tune back in this week especially with the build to Double or Nothing," he said. "[The] highest-rated segment of that show was Jericho and HOOK, which I thought was just the okay part of the show, but star power will do that to you for the ratings. So, listen, good show, hopefully they can capitalize it on this week."

"Dynamite" has struggled to gain viewership for the majority of 2024. In the last eight weeks, the show has eclipsed the 800,000 viewer mark once. Meanwhile, the May 15 edition of Dynamite drew 672,000 viewers, marking a historically low rating for the company's flagship series. AEW Double or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 26, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and it will be interesting to see if tonight's go-home show will have a positive impact on the ratings. Despite the low viewership, Tony Khan and The Young Bucks celebrated AEW's fifth anniversary, teasing bright things in the future.

