Tony Khan & Young Bucks Mark AEW's 5th Anniversary, Share Update For Dynamite

Onscreen at the moment, AEW finds itself a promotion torn between two leadership groups. On the one side is AEW owner Tony Khan, who has shepherded the promotion since it began. On the other side are The Elite, AEW EVP's The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada, who's quest to "change the world" started when they took Khan out weeks ago in a violent attack, followed by a vicious beatdown of former Elite member and fellow AEW EVP Kenny Omega. Now, the Bucks are out to go after Khan again with another form of warfare; mockery.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Khan noted that AEW was entering their fifth anniversary week, ahead of AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday. He thanked all the supporters of AEW, and noted that the go-home edition of "AEW Dynamite" tomorrow would feature an overrun. Only an hour later, the Bucks themselves took to X to post an identical tweet to Khan's, right down to announcing "Dynamite" would have an overrun tomorrow.

This week is @AEW's 5 year anniversary!

Thank you all who watch AEW! We're celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand! But before DON, an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tomorrow!

Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we'll have an overrun TOMORROW! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 21, 2024

While Khan continues to recuperate from the Elite's attack away from AEW TV, several AEW performers have leapt to his defense, including Bryan Danielson, FTR, a now injured Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin. The situation is likely to come to a head at Double or Nothing, where Allin, Danielson, and FTR will team against The Elite in the third ever Anarchy in the Arena match, which could help determine the balance of power in AEW for the next few months.

More developments may occur on "Dynamite," however, as Danielson will go one-on-one with Satnam Singh, in a match the Elite will surely be watching closely. The show will also feature AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland facing Nick Wayne, just days before Strickland defends the title against Wayne's "father," Christian Cage.