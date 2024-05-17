Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Darby Allin's Return On AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," All Elite Wrestling confirmed that Eddie Kingston suffered an injury that rendered him unable to compete in the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing. As a result, Kingston has now been replaced by former TNT Champion Darby Allin, who is rebounding from a broken foot and a series of injuries sustained after getting hit by a bus in New York City. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared his reaction to Allin's surprise return on "Dynamite."

"... Listen, man, that building popped big for him. I popped big for him. I'm just happy to see his return ... I loved his return, loved him being on team AEW," Dreamer said. "We talked a lot about pillars for a long time. If not so much a pillar, [Darby is] an OG, an AEW original and getting the fans to rally. I loved at the end where Matthew Jackson was saying goodbye to the crowd and he was like, 'Okay guys, AEW! AEW! AEW!' It was so great until you got a real organic, 'Oh my God, I can't believe he's here.'"

"Really, I enjoyed last night," Dreamer continued. "Any time you give me a surprise, and I think AEW has learned from [their tendency to say] 'We got a big surprise. We have a big, big announcement.' They're learning from their mistakes that, I don't want to say backfired on them, it's just hard to live up to those expectations."

Upon his resurgence, Allin will now pivot his attention to the aforementioned Anarchy in the Arena match, where he, Bryan Danielson, and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) take on The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. Allin last wrestled on the March 13 episode of "Dynamite" – the same night he sustained his foot injury.

