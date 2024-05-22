WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Discusses The Kind Of Title Reign He Wants To Have

Two months removed from finally finishing the story and defeating Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes' reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is still in its infancy, with his only defense coming at Backlash against AJ Styles. While that will soon change when Rhodes battles Logan Paul at WWE King & Queen of the Ring, it's still too soon to know just what Rhodes' title reign will entail.

Fortunately, Rhodes has some ideas. When asked about what type of heels he would like to face as champion during a lengthy Monday interview with "Busted Open Radio," Rhodes instead steered the conversation towards the tone he was looking to set as Undisputed Champion via his in-ring work.

"I think the question for me is more 'What type of matches would define this title reign differently than the last title reign?'" Rhodes said. "The last title reign [was] very similar to a 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair. Getting there to the edge of the mountain, and then the numbers, the Bloodline, the shenanigans, the Mr. Heyman's. There was just...there was a specialness for sure, a spectacle. It was definitely an attraction.

"And now, looking at this title reign, I looked at it from the idea of 'Hey, I can still wrestle at a high level. If anything, my wrestling IQ is the best its ever been.' I want to have solid wrestling matches...And AJ Styles was the perfect individual to stand across from in Lyon, France for Backlash. And Logan Paul, whether you like Logan Paul or you hate Logan Paul, and a lot of people hate Logan Paul, again, that's an athletes athlete...'m looking to separate this reign from previous reigns in terms of the type of matches that can be delivered and delivered by me."

