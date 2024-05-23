Chris Jericho To Defend FTW Title Vs. HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata At AEW Double Or Nothing

HOOK will get a shot to regain his FTW Championship he lost to Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty, but he won't be taking on "The Learning Tree" in a singles match. Katsuyori Shibata will be facing off against HOOK and Jericho in a triple threat at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on Sunday. An FTW Championship Eliminator match was held during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, where HOOK and Shibata took on "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith for the chance to move on to face the champion at the pay-per-view. Jericho and new tag team partner Big Bill were on commentary for the match.

Shibata locked in a figure four submission with a heal hook on Keith. HOOK got behind Keith and also locked him in the Red Rum. Keith tapped to both, for a double submission. Though commentary and the audience seemed confused, the referee raised both Shibata and HOOK's hands in victory.

Jericho got on the mic at the commentary desk and called it an "interesting call" by the referee and that it would make things more difficult for him at Double or Nothing, but he's proud of both men for "what they've picked up from The Learning Tree." Jericho said the first ever three-way FTW Rules match is set for Sunday. Jericho versus Shibata versus HOOK is now the 10th match on the Double or Nothing card as of this writing.

