WWE's Cody Rhodes Explains What It's Like During Blackout For Undertaker's Entrance

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has opened up about The Undertaker's appearance during his WWE WrestleMania 40 match with Roman Reigns and what it's like to experience the blackout throughout the arena when "The Deadman" enters the ring. Speaking on "The Babyfaces Podcast," Rhodes explained what happened during The Undertaker's appearance in his match and also revealed a secret about "The Phenom" when the lights went out that night.

"I got a little kind of secret about that spot that I've never actually shared... When the blackout happens on TV, it's completely dark. When the blackout happens in the arena your eyes are adjusted to where you actually can see kind of what's going on in the ring... I saw out of the corner of my eye The Undertaker roll in the ring at a speed that was like a Ricochet would roll in the ring, a Chad Gable would roll in the ring like a speed that if anyone's wondering, 'I wonder if it's still there.' Oh my gosh, it was like a lion."

The Undertaker contributed to Rhodes' victory over "The Tribal Chief" in the main event of WrestleMania 40, chokeslamming The Rock to even the odds after "The Great One" had appeared to try and help Reigns try to retain. However, Rhodes appreciation for 'Taker extends beyond helping him secure victories against his opponents, noting that the WrestleMania moment was special to him and that he sent him a four-minute voicemal afterward.

The Undertaker has recently opened up about his WrestleMania 40 appearance, explaining that Triple H himself called him personally to ask if he'd like to be involved in the main event.

