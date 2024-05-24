Triple H Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Saying He Wants To Wrestle For WWE

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday afternoon to discuss his recent appearance on "WWE Raw" alongside United States Champion Logan Paul. While Mahomes remained seated in the crowd, his Super Bowl rings made quite the (literal) dent as Paul inadvertently struck JD McDonagh in the face with them amidst an in-ring scuffle with Jey Uso. Looking back on his "Raw" outing, Mahomes noted that he should have stepped into the ring and showed off his own wrestling skills.

Taking notice of Mahomes' comments, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has now extended an opportunity for the NFL star to return to WWE anytime he wants. "Hey, @PatrickMahomes ... you have an open invitation. Let me know when," Levesque wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Hey, @PatrickMahomes... you have an open invitation. Let me know when. https://t.co/6mwG5BR0Kv — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

Mahomes' aforementioned WWE appearance occurred on the April 29 episode of "Raw," where Logan Paul came face-to-face with the number contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Jey Uso. As Uso and Paul battled on the microphone, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh arrived to deliver a beatdown to Uso. With the intention of furthering the assault on Uso, Paul retrieved Mahomes' three Super Bowl rings from the ringside area.

Paul's plans were ultimately thwarted, as Uso ducked out of the way just in time for Paul's fist to connect with McDonagh instead. This particular move prompted the return of former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who prevented Balor and Paul from unleashing more damage on Uso. Strowman later invited Mahomes, and two Chiefs linemen, to fight him at ringside before Uso stepped in to pull "The Monster Among Men" away.