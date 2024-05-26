WWE's Cody Rhodes On Whether Return To Company Has Met His Expectations

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has recently shared if returning to WWE in 2022 has met his expectations, especially after defeating Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40.

In a recent appearance on "The Babyfaces Podcast," Rhodes expressed his gratitude for everyone he was able to share the ring with at WrestleMania 40 when he defeated "The Tribal Chief." He also explained how winning that match felt like his life's work in wrestling culminating in one moment.

"You have your life's work kind of come together in a matter of three seconds even though it takes years and years and there's a promise I made when I was eight years old. But I was surrounded by just such wonderful people and Wrestlemania 40, I think, is just going to age like wine, in a sense of what we all did that night and it was very prominent that here, this most successful period that WWE has ever had, it's not just one person. I know Mr. Heyman would like to give Roman all the credit, I get it, but it's not just one person."

Since returning, Rhodes has competed in four WrestleMania matches, has been victorious in back-to-back men's Royal Rumble matches, won the "WWE RAW" Tag Team championships alongside Jey Uso, and is now the Undisputed WWE Champion in just over two years in WWE.

