WWE King Of The Ring Tournament Report, SmackDown 5/24/2024

GUNTHER will have to topple "The Viper" to become King of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday. "The Ring General" will be facing Randy Orton in the finals of the tournament at King & Queen of the Ring, after Orton defeated the Bloodline's Tama Tonga in the main event of "WWE SmackDown." The winner of GUNTHER and Orton's bout will go on to have a title match at WWE Summerslam on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tonga was accompanied to the ring by Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, but earlier in the night it was revealed that Tonga Loa would not be in Saudi Arabia. GUNTHER also made his presence known and was shown sitting in the front row of the audience to watch the match.

Orton hit an RKO on Tonga to win, after an initial attempt to hit the "most dangerous three letters in WWE" was thwarted by Sikoa. He will move on to the finals at the premium live event on Saturday. He stared down GUNTHER at ringside, but was attacked from behind by Sikoa, who hit a Samoan Spike on Orton. Kevin Owens ran down the ramp to have Orton's back, driving the Bloodline off as "SmackDown" went off the air to Orton and Owens' celebration.

