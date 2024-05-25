AEW Women's Division Grudge Match Set For Double Or Nothing 2024 Kickoff Show

Just 48 hours before AEW celebrates five years with Double or Nothing 2024, Tony Khan is still putting the finishing touches on the card. During Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage," Deonna Purrazzo finally named a time and a place that she would face Thunder Rosa. Naturally, the place is the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the time is the "Buy In" pre-show on Sunday.

The former AEW Women's Champion has been feuding with Purrazzo for several weeks. Purrazzo lost her first pay-per-view match at Revolution when she challenged Toni Storm for the title, bringing in Rosa to be her equalizer. Rosa then defeated "The Virtuosa" on "Rampage" last month, which resulted in Purrazzo turning on her and the two brawling until security could separate them. Purrazzo admitted that she turned on Rosa because she tried to "jump the line" to get a title shot and made everything about herself. Rosa also failed to defeat Storm at AEW Dynasty in April. Since the turn, "La Mera Mera" has attacked Purrazzo following two of her matches.

With Rosa having told her former ally to name a time and a place, Purrazzo told Renee Paquette that they were going to wrestle when the odds were even and when the lights shine the brightest."

"I say we do it in Las Vegas," Purrazzo said, adding that she wants to "start the show by ending you." The match was made official later in the "Rampage" broadcast, bringing the total number of Double or Nothing matches to 11. No other Buy In matches have been announced as of this writing.

Rosa responded on social media, telling fans to "start placing your bets," because the luck of Las Vegas is with her, and she's going to "wipe the floor" with Purrazzo.