Lex Luger Opens Up About Controversial WWE Star Logan Paul

YouTube star turned WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is set to become another chapter in Cody Rhodes' story, when he takes on Rhodes in an attempt to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at King & Queen of Ring. The controversial star has made life difficult for Rhodes since challenging him, confusing the "American Nightmare" by initially putting his own United States Championship on the line as well, then rescinding the stipulation on an episode of "WWE SmackDown." Despite the numerous controversies that have surrounded Paul in his personal life and storylines in the company, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger commended the young star's talent and ability in the ring and on the microphone on an episode of his "Lex Expressed" podcast. Luger called Paul "a natural" and said he's excited for the match in Saudi Arabia.

"His camera presence, his persona, his timing," said Luger. "I saw him do an interview with Cody in the ring and just his confidence and his timing, and he's so comfortable on the camera. His work in the ring, obviously, is way beyond the time he's spent in it. Athletically, even his timing in the ring, it's pretty incredible and that's going to be a really good match. I think it's going to be really, really good."

Paul was first revealed to be Rhodes' challenger at King & Queen of the Ring in an announcement made by "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis on the show following Rhodes' retention against AJ Styles at Backlash. In the weeks that followed, Paul would not only take back his word on putting his own championship on the line, but even seemingly give up his use of brass knuckles, giving the weapon to Michael Cole during a pre-show press conference. Whether the match will be contested fair and square remains to be seen.

