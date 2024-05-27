WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Reminisces About Bret & Owen Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has opened up about his relationship with Bret Hart and Owen Hart, and explained how the brothers would succeed in today's wrestling industry due to their comedic nature.

Henry has been open about his close relationship with had the Hart brothers throughout the mid to late 1990s, especially his closeness with Owen when Henry first started wrestling for WWE in 1996. Although it was no secret that both Bret and Owen were talented in the ring, many wrestlers have pointed to how funny both Hart brothers were both on-screen and backstage, specifically Owen. On a recent episode of "Six Feet Under" with Mark Calaway, Henry explained how Owen would've had the potential to be one of the most entertaining wrestlers on WWE's current product, and that both brothers would have made a fortune in this generation of wrestling.

"Owen would be the most entertaining dude in wrestling today, because now it's really entertainment. There's a comedic element to it, there's never been nobody funnier than Owen Hart," Henry said. "I'm telling you, they would be so over today, nobody would be remotely close. There was no such thing as 'Jackass,' there was no such thing as 'Punk'd,' they were doing that way back, way back. Bro, they would be so rich."

Henry continued to share stories and reminisce about his time with Owen during the Attitude Era, specifically mentioning the time he brought barn yard animals to Vince McMahon's office, including chickens, goats and a pig. According to Henry, when McMahon went searching for who was responsible for the prank, Owen claimed "he wasn't even there." "The World's Strongest Man" also revealed that Owen taught him how to deal with the locker room properly while sharing a story about threatening to kill Shawn Michaels.

