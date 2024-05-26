Tony Khan Explains How Double Or Nothing 2024 Will Help AEW

For the sixth time, All Elite Wrestling will host its Double or Nothing pay-per-view, with this year's card boasting a total of 12 matches. Overall, Double or Nothing holds an inherent added significance for AEW, as it served as the inaugural pay-per-view event for the company upon its inception in 2019. During the recent Double or Nothing media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked how this year's show could help to further grow AEW.

Advertisement

"Having a big event like this puts us in a really, really good position," Khan said. "I think it gets a lot of eyeballs on the product and also a lot of attention from media and all of you giving it great coverage. It's a really important year for it's not only our fifth year, but we're also going into renewals for most of our media rights. It's going to be a major, major year where we'll have a lot to celebrate because we're going to see huge growth in our revenues this year as we renew those deals."

As Khan mentioned, All Elite Wrestilng's television rights deal expires with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to expire in December of this year. With that in mind, reports have indicated that the summer or fall of 2024 will be the likely time frame for an official announcement on the new deal between AEW and WBD.

Advertisement

As for this year's AEW Double or Nothing event, Khan is expecting it to be a successful one in terms of ticket sales as well as sales on cable, satellite, and streaming. Per usual, Double or Nothing will be widely broadcasted on platforms such as Bleacher Report and TrillerTV. On Thursday, AEW also confirmed a deal that will bring Double or Nothing, and Forbidden Door, to the DAZN streaming platform.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.