AEW Double Or Nothing 2024: Full & Final Card

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate its fifth anniversary by presenting AEW Double or Nothing, live this Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 10 matches have been announced, with more than half of those featuring championships on the line. The company is advertising a "triple main event" for the show, with three matches elevated above the others.

That includes Swerve Strickland defending the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage. Building off issues that originated between the two last year, Cage confronted Strickland shortly after the champion won the title. He soon turned most of Strickland's allies against him, leveraging The Patriarchy to give himself the upper hand leading up to Sunday's match.

Anarchy in the Arena will return for this year's Double or Nothing, serving as another one of the headlining matches. This year, the venue-spanning match will see the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry of The New Elite face off against Team AEW — FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin.

The third "main event" scheduled for Sunday's show will see Mercedes Mone challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship. In addition to being Mone's in-ring debut with the company, it will also be her first match in more than a year after injuring her ankle at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023.

"Timeless" Toni Storm is set to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb, while Will Ospreay meanwhile attempts to defeat Roderick Strong to win the AEW International Championship. The TNT Championship will also be on the line as Adam Copeland defends against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage match to conclude their feud.

Though it's not a title match, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will be in action in a Title Eliminator against Konosuke Takeshita. Other matches scheduled for the PPV include The Bang Bang Gang vs. Death Triangle, former Best Friends Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy facing off, and Chris Jericho defending the FTW Championship in a three-way match against Hook and Katsuyori Shibata.