AEW Head Tony Khan Addresses Double Or Nothing 2024's Triple Main Event
Heading into Double or Nothing 2024, All Elite Wrestling announced that this year's pay-per-view event would feature a "triple main event," with three specific matches getting the extra promotional boost. Matches included under the umbrella of this triple main event will see Swerve Strickland defend AEW World Championship against Christian Cage, Mercedes Mone challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship, and The Elite battle the team of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR in Anarchy in the Arena. On the Double or Nothing media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the contests involved in the "triple main event" at the upcoming pay-per-view.
"I felt like these are three matches that were uniquely positioned on the shows that all have really important stakes for different reasons," Khan said. "I think Swerve Strickland is a great, great champion for AEW. He has really done very well for us since winning the championship. He's been involved in some major segments, had a great first defense of the title against Claudio Castagnoli on a really important episode of TV. It was very prominently positioned after NBA playoffs on TNT. Then, we've got Christian Cage, who has been, in my opinion, an MVP of AEW television over the past year. and what Christian Cage has done for the company, it is unbelievable."
While Double or Nothing will mark Strickland's first pay-per-view title defense, Khan points out that it's not the first time that Strickland and Cage have shared the ring on the pay-per-view stage. Last year, Strickland and Cage found themselves as partners in a Coffin tag team match against Darby Allin and Sting at AEW All In. This time, though, they will enter the ring in opposite corners, with much more personal stakes.
Khan Continues To Weigh In
Regarding the TBS Championship match between Mone and Nightingale, Khan stated that Mone was one of the most "recognizable" and "talented" wrestlers in the world, naturally making her one of the biggest free agent signings in AEW history. Similarly, Khan noted that Nightingale has cemented herself as one of the hottest performers over the last year by claiming NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, and now, the TBS Championship. Double or Nothing will mark the second in-ring face-off between Mone and Nightingale, as their first one at NJPW Resurgence 2023 notably resulted in Mone sustaining a serious ankle injury.
"To be the champion and have people gunning for you, that's one thing. But then to have somebody gunning for you, have that person be one of the best wrestlers in the world, and they haven't been able to wrestle for a full year, and every single day they have woken up and they blame you for that, it's just a tremendous situation," Khan said.
Rounding out the Double or Nothing triple main event is an Anarchy in the Arena match pitting The Elite (Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada) against Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin). In recent weeks, The Elite have targeted a number of prominent figures in AEW, including Kenny Omega, Christopher Daniels, and Tony Khan himself. At Double or Nothing, Team AEW aims to put those attacks to a stop. In an environment like Anarchy in the Arena, though, nothing is guaranteed.
"... We have the Anarchy in the Arena, which is going to be really crazy," Khan said. "The last couple of years, I think the Anarchy in the Arena match has been one of the best wrestling matches in the world. Yet, it has been, at various points, not really wrestling. It's been street fighting, brawling, and pure anarchy as advertised."
