AEW Head Tony Khan Addresses Double Or Nothing 2024's Triple Main Event

Regarding the TBS Championship match between Mone and Nightingale, Khan stated that Mone was one of the most "recognizable" and "talented" wrestlers in the world, naturally making her one of the biggest free agent signings in AEW history. Similarly, Khan noted that Nightingale has cemented herself as one of the hottest performers over the last year by claiming NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, and now, the TBS Championship. Double or Nothing will mark the second in-ring face-off between Mone and Nightingale, as their first one at NJPW Resurgence 2023 notably resulted in Mone sustaining a serious ankle injury.

"To be the champion and have people gunning for you, that's one thing. But then to have somebody gunning for you, have that person be one of the best wrestlers in the world, and they haven't been able to wrestle for a full year, and every single day they have woken up and they blame you for that, it's just a tremendous situation," Khan said.

Rounding out the Double or Nothing triple main event is an Anarchy in the Arena match pitting The Elite (Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada) against Team AEW (FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin). In recent weeks, The Elite have targeted a number of prominent figures in AEW, including Kenny Omega, Christopher Daniels, and Tony Khan himself. At Double or Nothing, Team AEW aims to put those attacks to a stop. In an environment like Anarchy in the Arena, though, nothing is guaranteed.

"... We have the Anarchy in the Arena, which is going to be really crazy," Khan said. "The last couple of years, I think the Anarchy in the Arena match has been one of the best wrestling matches in the world. Yet, it has been, at various points, not really wrestling. It's been street fighting, brawling, and pure anarchy as advertised."

