AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross Looks Back On Calling Match Between Cody & Dustin Rhodes

May 25 officially marked the five-year anniversary of All Elite Wrestling's inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, which emanated from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," AEW commentator Jim Ross looked back on this milestone event, highlighting the memorable singles match that pitted brother against brother.

"I enjoyed the hell out of calling Cody and Dustin [Rhodes]," Ross said. "I think that might have been the most dramatic, motivational, emotional match that I called for them in the five years I've been there. Ironically, we're back at the scene of the crime, this Sunday night [for Double or Nothing 2024]. It added all the elements, the emotion, the passion, the realism. They work snug. They told a great story. They connected the dots, as I like to say. Now, there's been another good matches, don't get me wrong, in five years, but that match stands out to me as the best AEW match that I called and still stands that way today."

As Ross pointed out, this particular contest saw then Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes take on his older brother, Dustin Rhodes. With his wife Brandi by his side, Cody eventually gained the victory over Dustin with a Cross Rhodes after 22 minutes of action. Despite his loss at the 2019 Double or Nothing event, Dustin has since labeled his match against Cody as the top of his career, notably due to its magical storytelling, and the massive crowd excitement that surrounded them throughout its duration.

