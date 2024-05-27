Tony Khan Discusses Darby Allin's Surprise Return For AEW Double Or Nothing

Darby Allin is returning to action, following a broken foot and being hit by a bus. The former TNT Champion is replacing the injured Eddie Kingston in Sunday's Anarchy in the Arena match. Allin will team with FTR and Bryan Danielson to take on Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada. According to AEW CEO Tony Khan, Allin and Khan both wanted the former tag team champion to take Kingston's place.

"The Darby thing was an occasion of great minds think alike," Khan said, noting that he and Allin are very different people. "One thing we have in common is we're both up late at night...and I reached out to him one night...I texted him."

Khan asked how Allin was recuperating and Allin immediately replied to Khan, saying he was able to fill in for Eddie Kingston unprompted.

"Before I asked the question, he answered it," Khan chuckled. The AEW CEO says that a lot of people had approached him about replacing Kingston, once it was clear the former ROH World Champion would be out of action, but Khan felt Darby fit the bill perfectly. "I also think there's a lot of people that would've been excellent in the spot if Darby had not been able to get cleared.

Kingston was injured at NJPW Resurgence, where he lost his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to Gabriel Kidd in a No Ropes Last Man Standing Match. Kingston was suplexed to the outside, crashing into the guardrail and injuring his leg.