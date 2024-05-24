Darby Allin On Reaching Out To Tony Khan About Wrestling At Double Or Nothing 2024

AEW Star Darby Allin has revealed how he became the final member to join "Team AEW" for Anarchy in the Arena this upcoming Sunday at "Double or Nothing".

Two weeks ago, Allin made his return on "AEW Dynamite" after suffering a broken foot and various injuries after accidentally being hit by a bus in New York City. The former TNT Champion would assist Bryan Danielson and FTR after a beatdown from "The Elite" and officially declared himself for Anarchy in the Arena, filling in for Eddie Kingston who was originally part of "Team AEW" but was forced to opt out of the match after sustaining a knee injury wrestling Gabe Kidd at New Japan Resurgence.

Speaking with "WrestleZone," Allin explained calling AEW President Tony Khan after hearing Kingston was unable to compete and asked if he could be his replacement as long as he could get cleared to wrestle.

"I was on a cross-country road trip with my mom and dad, we started in Seattle and we're driving across the country ... then I find out that Eddie Kingston like can't wrestle at Anarchy in the Arena because of the injury that he had at New Japan and then I like instantly pull over and I was like I gotta reach out to Tony Khan and just see if there's a possibility of me being in this match ... So I do a 12-hour drive to Seattle, so tired trying to get clearance as I'm heading there and literally like I'm in a boot a walking boot as I'm driving still ... I literally got clearance like right before that Dynamite."

Allin also mentioned that he has some "tricks up his sleeve" for Anarchy in the Arena stating that he already has ideas planned for the event but also noted he's still not feeling 100% but will do the best he can to deliver.

