Tommy Dreamer Discusses AEW's Setup To Anarchy In The Arena At Double Or Nothing

Earlier this week on "AEW Dynamite," the company set up another big match for this month's pay-per-view, AEW Double or Nothing. Anarchy in the Arena will return, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer discussed the storyline leading into the match surrounding The New Elite — the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry.

"Me personally, I would've continued [creating] more and more heat," Dreamer said. "I don't think it's time for faction warfare yet, but in the world of AEW things kind of happen a lot quicker. We saw, then, the babyfaces [were] revealed, so here we go – we're off to the races."

Dreamer said he would take the story slower but understands that AEW is likely building to a Blood & Guts match between the two sides in the coming months. Additionally, the radio host and former WWE star wanted to see more of Omega and Khan selling the injuries that came at the hands of The Elite, while also understanding that it was difficult to do that while keeping them out of the arena.

"Maybe the tag titles are [on the line] and then, of course, interference causes [the Young Bucks] to retain," Dreamer continued, offering his own idea. "Same with Okada, who doesn't need anybody to interfere with him, [he could] retain. ... They keep on interfering, and you bring it to this type of match. I would've liked a longer build of heat, but ... if you're giving me that type of match with those players, I'll be satisfied with it."

The Anarchy in the Arena match is set to pit The Elite against what's been dubbed Team AEW, consisting of FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston. Dreamer predicted that, despite starting the storyline with a major multi-man match, AEW will keep the storyline going long-term.

