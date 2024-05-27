Jon Moxley Beats Konosuke Takeshita In World Title Eliminator At AEW Double Or Nothing

Konosuke Takeshita had a chance at history slip through his fingers on Sunday. The Don Callis Family member came within inches of beating IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley at AEW Double or Nothing, which would've earned Takeshita a shot at the coveted title.

Takeshita seemed to have things in hand until his mentor Don Callis got involved and instructed Takeshita to get an underhanded victory with a steel chair. Takeshita was hoisted on his own petard, as Moxley drove him into the chair with a Death Rider to win the match and crush Takeshita's chances at glory in NJPW. Moxley has been IWGP World Heavyweight Champion since April, when he beat Tetsuya Naito to win the title for the first time at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago, IL.

Takeshita's possible win had the added intrigue of Takeshita wrestling for non-NJPW promotions in his native Japan, mostly for DDT and NOAH. AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs had previously earned a shot against Moxley, as the AEW star holding NJPW's top prize has led to unusual challengers, much to the consternation of NJPW stars.

