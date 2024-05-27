Tony Khan Comments On MJF Returning To AEW At Double Or Nothing 2024

MJF returned at AEW Double or Nothing to attack Adam Cole, and Tony Khan is delighted to have him back in the fold. Speaking at the post-show media scrum, the AEW President spoke about why MJF needed a break while suggesting that the star has signed a new long-term deal with the promotion.

"Well, it's great to get MJF here in AEW for the long haul," Khan said. "It was something that, coming out of Worlds End, obviously his future was uncertain. He was beaten up physically; I think after some of the things that happened with Adam Cole mentally, and it made a lot of sense for MJF to take the time and I understood that."

MJF's previous contract expired on January 1, 2024, though it's believed that he quietly re-signed with the company following Worlds End, where he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe only to be betrayed by his best friend Cole and his Undisputed Kingdom cohorts. Details about the length of MJF's new deal are being kept close to the vest for now, but the former AEW World Champion did boldly declare that he's there to stay during his promo at Double or Nothing.

Khan also noted that MJF is a big part of AEW and someone who's been with the promotion since its inception. As such, he's happy that he got to be part of the company's fifth anniversary celebrations at Double or Nothing. Moving forward, it's highly likely that MJF will be at odds with Cole and his stablemates as there is clearly some unfinished business between the former friends.