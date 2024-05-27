New AEW International Champion Will Ospreay Teases Entering 2024 Owen Hart Cup

Will Ospreay defeated Roderick Strong at AEW Double or Nothing to become the International Champion. That said, he also expressed interest in capturing more gold, noting that he wants to enter the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, which will begin in June. Speaking at the AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, Ospreay explained that although AEW International Championship is his main priority, he also wants to win the World Title.

"A lot of people will see me just with this championship and think that this is just my main prerogative and like while I do say that, I've said this backstage as well: I have no problem showing everybody that I can hold the door shut and, in the other, hand carry the weight of the world. So you guys can take that how you want it, but like my whole thing is I've come in here and how can you argue with this win/loss record that I've got going on? So, for me now, if there is an opportunity for that World Championship, I will be putting my name in that race, mate."

Tony Khan announced that the winners of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup tournaments will a receive World Championship opportunity at AEW All In on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. It's possible that AEW could be interested in having Ospreay challenge for the AEW World Championship given that All In will take place in his home country. Khan also announced that the finals of this year's tournament will take place in Owen Hart's hometown of Calgary, Alberta Canada on July 10.

