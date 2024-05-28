Former WWE Star Says She's Interested In A Match With Jade Cargill

Barbie Blank — who WWE fans will remember as former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly — has been away from the squared circle for quite some time. However, while speaking to McKenzie Mitchell, she revealed that she's open to returning for a match with Jade Cargill.

Advertisement

"That would be really cool," Blank said after the prospect of a hypothetical feud with Cargill was pitched to her. That said, she admires the WWE star more than anything, especially when it comes to her fashion style.

"I have just started watching Jade, and I didn't really in AEW. But now that she's in WWE, I'm now looking at her looks, and I'm like, 'If I was still wrestling, that's what I'd be doing.' I just feel like her gear is just like very reminiscent of the sparkles and like the glass, it's just cool."

Cargill joined WWE after leaving AEW in 2023 and has made impressive strides since then. At the time of this writing, she is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair and has yet to be pinned or submitted by any other opponents.

Advertisement

Blank, meanwhile, has been absent from in-ring competition since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Despite this, the former Kelly Kelly has declared her ambition to wrestle again, and it seems she's open to facing Cargill down the line. Of course, the ball is now in WWE's court to make it happen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit McKenzie Mitchell and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.