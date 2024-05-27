Mercedes Mone Comments On How It Felt To Make AEW In-Ring Debut At Double Or Nothing

Mercedes Mone is the new TBS Champion after defeating Willow Nightingale last night at "AEW Double or Nothing." At the AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, Mone said she wasn't just grateful to Nightingale and AEW but to professional wrestling as a whole.

Advertisement

"Wrestling has not only changed my life but saved my life and coming here to AEW has saved my life," Mone gushed. "It's given me new hopes, new dreams, new chances, new opportunities and tonight, being here in AEW celebrating five years of AEW, being here with Willow who is legit one of the greatest women I've ever stepped into the ring with like wow and I've been doing this for 14 years and she is legit one of the best, amazing ... it feels so incredible, I've been waiting for this moment um really ever since I got signed to AEW ... a lot of times in wrestling people think WWE is the only place and I think tonight we showed the wrestling world that it's not the only place, AEW is where the best wrestle."

Advertisement

Mone suffered a severe ankle injury in her first match with Nightingale in the finals of the NJPW STRONG Women's Title Tournament last year where "The CEO" fell short of becoming champion. The ankle injury she sustained kept her a full year out of action until this past Sunday at "AEW Double or Nothing," where she would seek and eventually get revenge on Nightingale by taking her TBS title. Mone has already confirmed she'll be wrestling at AEW's next PPV, Forbidden Door 3, which will be a co-production with NJPW.