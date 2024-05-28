WWE Raw: May 27, 2024 - 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

I know I already gushed about what appears to be some kind of affair between new Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio this weekend after King & Queen of the Ring, but tonight's main event and what happened after the broadcast went off the air cemented my love for this. When Mysterio slid the chair into the ring to seemingly help Lynch retain her title in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, I started to give in to the internet rumors that something was going on between him and Morgan. The rumors circulating amongst the Internet Wrestling Community are that Morgan and Mysterio have a "thing," and it's all about Morgan getting back at Rhea Ripley for putting her on the shelf. She not only stole Ripley's championship, but she's stealing her man, too.

Tonight, Mysterio ran down to the ring and opened the cage, ushering Lynch on to escape through the door. After some shenanigans between Judgment Day and Braun Strowman at ringside, Mysterio hit the cage door, slamming it into Lynch's face, allowing Morgan to get the upper hand and eventually escape the cage herself. What we saw at home as the "Raw" broadcast went off the air was Morgan, with her championship, staring down Mysterio on the ramp. Apparently, after the show was already over for those of us watching from our couches, Morgan planted a kiss on Mysterio. Usually, I would hate the fact that we didn't get to see that. However, for something that has been circulating mostly through internet rumors and social media sleuthing, finding out about this on X after it happened made perfect sense, and I absolutely love it.

Now, WWE can do their own social media teases or whatever ahead of next week's episode and say that Morgan is going to be live on Monday addressing what's going on between them, or, even better, nobody says a word and everyone remains confused throughout the next few days. Thankfully, WWE already has the video uploaded to their YouTube channel, probably a play for more views, which is genius on their part, but of course, I had to check it out for myself. In the video, Mysterio looks uncomfortable as Morgan basically attacks his face in front of the crowd, but also doesn't pull away from the pretty aggressive kiss. The video ends with Morgan seemingly skipping back toward the ring, but Mysterio doesn't even do as much as to wipe his mouth in disgust. I love this love triangle-like angle, and it's only going to get more interesting. I absolutely loved this angle going in the show and still liked it as "Raw" went off the air, but it's what we didn't see that I loved the most. It's reminiscent of some kind of Attitude Era angle, so of course, it's intriguing to me.

Written by Daisy Ruth