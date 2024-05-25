WWE King & Queen Of The Ring 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'll admit, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship was one of the matches on this card where I had no idea who would come out victorious. I thought maybe Lynch would retain, since Morgan's "Revenge Tour" focuses more on Rhea Ripley, who is still out for a good amount of time, but when I saw Morgan and Dominik Mysterio awkwardly face-off backstage on the pre-show before the event started, I thought something might be up. There have been many internet rumors and conspiracy theories (for lack of a better term) about Morgan and Mysterio, with fans thinking Morgan is not only trying to take the title Ripley had to relinquish, but taking her little boyfriend away from her, as well. It's even gone as far as the internet believing they saw Morgan get out of the Judgment Day's vehicle in the background of one shot on "WWE Raw."

So when Mysterio interfered in the match this afternoon, I actually really loved it. It seemed like he was interfering on behalf of Lynch to help her score the victory and keep the belt away from Morgan, but knowing what I know from these theories on the internet, I don't believe that was the case. I really believe Mysterio was trying to help out Morgan, because he's got the hots for her now that Mami is off TV. Mysterio slid a chair to Lynch when the referee was distracted with Morgan in the opposite corner, but Lynch was very confused as to what he was doing.

In the end, it was Morgan who was able to utilize the chair and slam Lynch's face off of it and get rid of it from inside the ring, before hitting the ObLIVion for the victory. While Mysterio looked distraught that Morgan won the championship, I think for once, his acting is actually paying off in the spot. Maybe I'm giving WWE too much credit in this story that they're weaving something more intricate, but now that Triple H is in charge, I feel more confident in thinking that way. Maybe this is the catalyst that put's Morgan's plan more in motion to steal Mysterio from Ripley, or maybe it was the case that he was in Saudi Arabia to help her out to begin with, but either way, I loved it.

I'm all for Morgan having the title, and I assumed Lynch was a transitional champion to begin with, especially since she won it during a battle royal. There's also the pesky aspect that Lynch allegedly hasn't re-signed a WWE contract yet, but even that aside, I love Morgan as champion on this "Revenge Tour." I think it will lead to some pretty spicy angles, and I love that it was Mysterio to help her get the gold.

Written by Daisy Ruth