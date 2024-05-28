Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sets Guinness World Record

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is considered a trailblazer of two industries based on the numerous strides he's made in pro wrestling and Hollywood. In a recent social media post, Johnson revealed that the Guinness Book of World Records has now recognized two more of his impressive achievements. Taking to X, Johnson revealed that the Guinness Book of World Records has confirmed the veteran pro wrestler as both the "Most Followed Actor on TikTok" and the "Most Followed American Man in the World."

"Cool stuff setting a @GWR. Most Followed Actor on TikTok. Most Followed American Man in the World," he wrote. "Not too bad for a pimply face kid with an afro who grew up to become famous only for wearing a fanny pack and raising an eyebrow. I'm always asked what's the key to having real power [and] influence in social media? Speak directly and shoot from the hip. Be real and be authentic. Be kind and be good to people. Share the lessons you've learned — good and bad. Laugh at yourself. Don't get pulled into negative sludge and never contribute to toxicity. Laugh at yourself some more. And always remember, the golden rule –It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice. ~ dj ps.. and drink tequila."

Coming off of a strong WWE WrestleMania 40 performance, it seems like Johnson is on a roll. Currently, the star is filming his next movie, "The Smashing Machine," which is set to be released later this year. If the film ends up being a hit, 2024 could be one of the most successful years for Johnson in recent years.