Mark Henry Opens Up About The Leadership Of WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker

As legendary as The Undertaker's in-ring was, his leadership behind the curtain solidifies him as a once-in-a-lifetime legend. For years, wrestling personalities have mentioned his role as a locker room leader, but as "The Deadman" has opened up during retirement, the floodgates have opened. While speaking on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway"," WWE Hall of Famer discussed the influence he had behind the scenes.

"I always equate it to like the mob, and the mob always has the boss. You can't do nothing without the boss's permission, and everybody thought that was Vince [McMahon] but it wasn't, it was him [Undertaker]." Henry compared McMahon to a benefactor that would not have made independent decisions without counsel. "I remember how many times I saw Vince pull him [Undertaker] and ask him questions rather than it be the other way around," Henry said.

Henry noted that Undertaker would give advice on contracts for the wrestlers. "There were guys that was on the fringe of going to WCW, being out of WWF at the time, and they would be like, 'Man, they offering me more money.' He knew what Vince's plan was, 'I don't know, I wouldn't go over there if I were you,'" he recalled 'Taker saying, referencing McMahon's 2001 purchase of WCW.

"The World's Strongest Man" also credited Calaway's ability to help wrestlers understand their work better and improve. Henry also has a propensity for helping younger talent come into their own and being a positive influence during a time that toxicity ran rampant backstage. However, with Henry not renewing his AEW contract, it remains to be seen if he'll continue to coach younger wrestlers.

