Backstage Report On NXT Interest In Star From WWE Main Roster

In recent weeks, "WWE NXT" fans have been treated to appearances from a handful of main roster talent, including Chelsea Green, Ivy Nile, and Michin, the latter of whom will return again for an NXT Women's North American Chamionship qualifying match on tonight's episode. Following these respective appearances, a new report indicates that another main roster women's division star may soon follow suit.

According to Fightful Select, "NXT" officials have recently expressed strong interest in bringing Tegan Nox back to the "NXT" brand. Nox was recently assigned to the "WWE SmackDown" brand during the 2024 WWE Draft, but has yet to be utilized there. The report further notes that with no forthcoming creative plans for Nox on the company's main roster, she is now expected to begin another run in "NXT." While there is no word on when exactly Nox would be returning to "NXT," it was described as "soon."

News of Nox's imminent "NXT" run comes one week after "NXT" General Manager Ava stated that the next challenger to Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship would be announced on the May 28 episode of "NXT." In their report, Fightful noted that, as of this afternoon, they could not concretely confirm whom Perez's next title defense will be against.

Regardless if Nox is named as Perez's challenger or not, a return to "NXT" would signal her first in-ring appearance since the April 20 WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Nox's last televised match occurred on the April 1 episode of "WWE Raw," where she, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark were defeated by Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.