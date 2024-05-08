12 Women Qualify To Compete For WWE NXT North American Women's Championship

The twelve women competing for the six slots in the upcoming ladder match for the Women's North American Championship at "WWE NXT's" Battleground premium live event were revealed Tuesday night. Various video packages aired throughout the night showing the women of "NXT," and also alum of the developmental brand like Ivy Nile and Michen competing in nine events during a combine, testing speed, power, strength, and conditioning.

Advertisement

The talent participated in events like the 10-yard sprint, the vertical jump and broad jump, and a gauntlet of several different fitness drills testing their cardiovascular fitness. "NXT" General Manager Ava revealed the twelve women who impressed the most during the combine, along with their ratings. Sol Ruca finished the combine with the highest rating at 95, and Wren Sinclair rounded out the top 12 women with a score of 86. The following women will move on to qualifying matches on future episodes of "NXT:"

Sol Ruca – 95 Thea Hail – 93 Jaida Parker – 91 Brinley Reece – 91 Michin – 91 Fallon Henley – 90 Lash Legend – 90 Ivy Nile – 90 Izzi Dame – 90 Kelani Jordan – 89 Tatum Paxley – 88 Wren Sinclair – 86

The qualifying matches begin on "NXT" next week, with Sol Ruca taking on Izzi Dame and Ivy Nile facing Lash Legend. Ava announced the brand new women's title during WrestleMania 40 weekend at the brand's Stand & Deliver event. The winner of the championship will be determined in a ladder match at Battleground, which will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9.

Advertisement