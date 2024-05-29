Chris Jericho To Get 'TV Time' On AEW Dynamite

Given that he was the company's first World Champion and has had a Hall of Fame career spanning more than 30 years, it's not surprising to hear that Chris Jericho will be getting some TV time on the upcoming May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite." However, this TV time will be different than before as the FTW Champion will be using his TV time to debut a brand new segment called, you guessed it, "TV Time."

The segment has been made official via All Elite Wrestling's social media platforms, and while details on what exactly "TV Time" will be have not been revealed at the time of writing, the segment will be the first of its kind that Jericho has had in his career since the days of "The Highlight Reel" in WWE.

#AEWDynamite TOMORROW@thekiaforum | Los Angeles, CA

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork It's the debut of TV TIME with FTW Champion @IAmJericho!

Please join 🌳 #TheLearningTree TOMORROW on Dynamite for the debut of this brand-new segment! pic.twitter.com/qvJlLSGunt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2024

Jericho could use the segment to celebrate his big win at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26, as he successfully defended his FTW Championship in a three-way match against former champion Hook, and former ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata. 'The Learning Tree' needed a little help from Big Bill to get the job done, as well as 'The Bounty Hunter' Bryan Keith, who revealed himself to be the latest AEW star wanting to learn from the FTW Champion.

Fans at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California will not only see the debut of "TV Time," but they will also see AEW take its first steps towards the annual Forbidden Door event pay-per-view on June 30. AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will find out who he will face at Forbidden Door as a Casino Gauntlet match will take place, where the winner will become the number one contender to Strickland's championship, who also retained his championship in Las Vegas by defeating Christian Cage.