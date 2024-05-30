AEW Boss Tony Khan On Why He Prefers MGM To T-Mobile Arena

AEW celebrated its fifth anniversary with its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company has made it a tradition to host the show in Las Vegas (with the exception being 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but the 2024 event was the first to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena since the inaugural 2019 event, with 2022 and 2023 held at the T-Mobile Arena instead.

This was by design, according to AEW President Tony Khan, who stated on the Double or Nothing Media Call before the event that he was feeling extra sentimental when booking this year's venue.

"One thing that really meant a lot to me was looking back at the sentimentality of the five-year anniversary," Khan said. "When we came out here originally, we ran MGM Grand Garden Arena. We've had some great events there, and we've gone to T-Mobile Arena, we've had some great events there. And I think T-Mobile's a great arena, a great venue. I think MGM Grand represents the very beginning of AEW. It's where we launched and it's where this whole thing began, so for the feeling of the event and going back to where we all began, I thought it was cool to go back to where it truly all started five years ago."

Khan rounded off by saying that he was excited to see people's reactions to how much the company has changed in the past five years, with a number of the participants in the Anarchy In The Arena main event (The Young Bucks and Jack Perry) also participating at the first Double or Nothing event in 2019.

