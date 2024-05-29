WWE HOFer Booker T Reacts To GUNTHER Winning King Of The Ring

This past Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE star Gunther defeated Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, becoming the 22nd competitor in WWE history to wear the crown. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T explained why "The Ring General" was the right choice to win the tournament.

"He's tailor-made for this role, he really is," Booker said. "If anybody going into this King of the Ring tournament you thought would come out on top and would have a really, really good chance at being a really, really great King, I think you would think of GUNTHER, having the longest-reigning Intercontinental Championship run of all time, surpassing one Honky Tonk Man..."

Booker also knows what it takes to win the King of the Ring tournament, so he understands why everyone wants to know his thoughts on GUNTHER taking the crown. "Everyone looking for a grade from King Booker, how one is doing playing that role. So, me personally, I'm looking forward to seeing exactly how Gunter plays this role... He's a guy that's gonna take no prisoners. He's a guy that's gonna really have the moniker of King."

Booker T also complimented GUNTHER for being believable and someone the audience can buy into, noting that he reminds him of the wrestlers he grew up watching. GUNTHER will also receive a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity at WWE Summerslam against whoever is holding the title come August 3.

