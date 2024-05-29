Eric Bischoff Believes This Promising WWE Star Would Fail In AEW

Eric Bischoff isn't shy about voicing his negative opinions of AEW, to the point where he now believes that a promising young WWE Superstar would fail if they were part of the AEW roster.

Bischoff is a fan of Bron Breakker's work in WWE, claiming that he is being groomed for the big stage instead of being thrown into the deep end the same way that Bill Goldberg was in WCW. One fan called Bischoff out for expressing this opinion as he recently slammed AEW for supposedly copying the NWO storyline, noting that Bischoff wouldn't give Breakker the time of day if he wrestled for Tony Khan's promotion.

"You are correct," Bischoff wrote back on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Because if Bron was in AEW, he wouldn't be nearly as advanced as he is, and he'd be in one of many hardcore anything-goes-slop fests that lack story, stakes, or even the most basic "why". #ItIsWhatItIs"

If it was up to AEW commentator Jim Ross, Breakker would already be in AEW. The announcer wanted the young star to join the promotion after he attended AEW's first event in Atlanta, Georgia, in February 2020 — when he was still pursuing a career in the NFL. Despite not being a part of the AEW roster, Ross has remained high on Breakker as a performer, and even went on the record saying that he would be a main event level player by WrestleMania 40. While Breakker's WWE main roster journey has just begun following his split from Baron Corbin, it seems that a lot of people see big things in the former NXT Champion's future.

