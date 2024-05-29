Downstait Celebrates Huge Milestone For 'Kingdom,' Theme Song Of WWE Star Cody Rhodes

Downstait has announced that their hit song, "Kingdom," known around the world as WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes' entrance theme, has reached 50 million streams on Spotify. The song has been used by Rhodes since he re-emerged on the independent circuit following his 2016 WWE departure, going on to become his anthem in TNA, AEW, and WWE since his 2022 return to the sports entertainment giant. Downstait announced the milestone via the X social media platform.

"FIFTY MILLION!!! "Kingdom" just hit 50,000,000 streams on Spotify!!! THANK YOU to everyone who helped the song reach another incredible milestone! WOAH!" the caption read.

F I F T Y M I L L I O N ! ! ! "Kingdom" just hit 50,000,000 streams on Spotify!!! THANK YOU to everyone who helped the song reach another incredible milestone! WOAH! @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/wopek5ttrB — Downstait (@DownstaitBand) May 28, 2024

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes also reacted to the news, writing, "50 million! Wild."

Downstait recorded "Kingdom" after the current WWE Champion asked social media what his new theme should be in 2016, leaving not only the maligned Stardust character behind but also access to his previous theme songs. Lead singer Zack Call recalled pitching the idea to Rhodes while the band was on a bit of a slump, riding off of the notoriety of previous WWE theme songs. Rhodes insisted upon keeping the song when he returned to WWE, but it wasn't a smooth transition with Call revealing that there had been issues with the company pertaining to Downstait getting its "cut of the pie."

Fortunately for all involved, "Kingdom" was the chosen theme for his return and in the time since, proceeding the "Grandson of a Plumber" as he entered WrestleMania 40 for his historic title win in April over Roman Reigns.