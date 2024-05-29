AEW Star Will Ospreay Revisits Promo He Cut On WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H

Will Ospreay ruffled a few feathers when he made comments about WWE's CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." Levesque said that he was happy certain people didn't join WWE because they were afraid of the "grind," which appeared to be a dig at Ospreay's decision to sign with AEW. Ospreay responded by accusing Levesque of "grinding on the boss' daughter" to reach the top. The dust has settled now, but while speaking to Adrian Hernandez, the former NJPW star revealed why he went there.

"Everyone I feel took it like way too personal, all these old f**ks that have a podcast that think they know everything, I couldn't give a f**k about these guys, man. So as soon as it was said, I fired back and it should just be done, at the end of it, no harm done. I'm alive, and the thing is, I f**king like Triple H... It was a little hard hearing that s**t, and I was nothing but respectful in all the f**king talks, man."

Ospreay noted that he grew up as part of a generation where, if someone fires a comment at him, he has to fire one back. As such, some people might have been offended by his comments on as they may not have understood that he was retaliating, believing that he was being rude for no reason. Eric Bischoff was critical of Ospreay's promo, but he still believes the star has a bright future.

