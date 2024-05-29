Possible Clash At The Castle 2024 Spoiler In Ad For Future WWE SmackDown Date

WWE is on the road to Scotland, but the WWE schedule doesn't stop with Premium Live Events, so WWE is already advertising events following the Clash At The Castle event on June 15 — and possibly undercutting the drama of the show's main event.

Advertisement

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from Madison Square Garden advertises a World Heavyweight Championship match between World Champion Damien Priest and "Main Event" Jey Uso on the June 28 edition of "WWE SmackDown." This comes despite Priest facing Drew McIntyre in McIntyre's home country on the 15th, as well as the title and competitors supposedly being exclusive to the "Raw" brand. Advertising Priest as champion would seemingly suggest he's retaining the title against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming PLE, and it should be noted that the usual "card subject to change" warning is nowhere to be found in the advertisement's text or image. The ticket listing on Ticketmaster also doesn't include the "card subject to change" verbiage, though Ticketmaster only advertises "WWE" as a whole and does not list wrestlers or matches expected to be on the bill.

Advertisement

JUST ANNOUNCED! From Monday Night RAW see Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso live in a World Heavyweight Championship Match at Friday Night SmackDown on Fri, Jun 28 at The Garden! 🎟️: https://t.co/AXrETv9a0b pic.twitter.com/HIxbTOpTdC — MSG (@TheGarden) May 28, 2024

Should McIntyre lose at Clash At The Castle, it would mark the second consecutive Clash show to feature McIntyre losing a world title match in the United Kingdom, as he was also unsuccessful at 2022's Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales — there have been no other instances of the event. In 2022, McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, but had to settle for singing Don McLean's "American Pie" and Oasis's "Don't Look Back In Anger" alongside boxer Tyson Fury and the Cardiff crowd. McIntyre recently signed a massive new deal to remain with WWE for at least the next three years.