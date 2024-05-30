Eric Bischoff Discusses Development Of WWE Star Jade Cargill

Wherever Jade Cargill has gone, she has been a champion. From AEW TBS Champion to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Cargill's career, though short, has been decorated. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that this quick success has led to the star attraction being exposed for her relative inexperience.

"She was green in AEW," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks," noting he was in attendance for Cargill's first match in AEW. "You could tell she was so green, and still is, really, in terms of her experience and time in the ring. I say this with all due respect ... she's not there yet, but she's getting there."

Bischoff felt the finish to Cargill and Bianca Belair's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at King and Queen of The Ring was sensational, even if he felt she was "awkward" for much of the body of the match. Belair and Cargill defeated the team of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae at the event.

"She just hasn't had the reps yet. That comes with time," Bischoff said. He still feels Cargill is still too visibly thinking through the match's structure as opposed to being calm and collected.

Cargill won the tag titles with Bianca Belair at WWE Backlash: France earlier this month, dethroning The Kabuki Warriors' Asuka and Kairi Sane. While Cargill signed with WWE last year and was paraded out on numerous shows during the latter half of the year, she didn't wrestle for the company until the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and has since been used sparingly, often alongside Belair and rarely on her own.