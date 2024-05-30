Backstage News On How WWE Kept Ethan Page Debut Quiet, Commentary Almost Saying 'AEW'

"All Ego" Ethan Page is now a WWE Superstar as the former TNA World Tag Team Champion made a shocking debut on Tuesday, revealed to be the mystery attacker who has been running roughshod over the developmental program.

Advertisement

According to "Fightful Select," Page is officially signed with WWE and was at the Performance Center last week. "NXT" officials have been interested in Page since he left AEW earlier this year. Backstage access to "NXT" was completely stripped down to prevent Page's reveal nor the reveal of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace from leaking ahead of the show. During rehearsals for the show's closing segment, Shawn Michaels is said to have stood in for Page so that he wouldn't be seen before the show. The report further revealed that Vic Joseph's near-mention of "AEW" was part of the program and said to be scripted.

Page joined AEW in 2021 but was seldom used, often relegated to online broadcast shows like "AEW Dark" or Ring of Honor, with the occasional appearance on "Rampage" or PPV pre-shows. He left the company earlier this month and his profile was removed from the company's website. Page had initially been in contact with WWE in 2021 but ended up signing with AEW instead. During his time in TNA Wrestling (then Impact) he was the longest reigning tag team champion in the company's history alongside his The North compatriot Josh Alexander.

Advertisement

A number of talent have left AEW over the past month, as WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager have all seen their contracts expire within the past few weeks.