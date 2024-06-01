WWE's Natalya & JBL Discuss The Bloodline Faction

WWE legend JBL and WWE star Natalya have discussed the new incarnation of The Bloodline without Roman Reigns on "WWE Smackdown."

During the recent edition of "The Bump," JBL specifically went into detail about a star stepping up and filling the power position Reigns held in The Bloodline now that he's no longer around to lead the group.

Advertisement

"Voids are always filled, they're always filled, especially power vacuums. You know daddy's gone, Roman's gone right now, when Gotti was gone somebody filled that void and it was chaos until it was filled, and I think that's what you're seeing right now with The Bloodline," said the WWE Hall of Famer.

Natalya described her admiration for this new chapter of The Bloodline saga, while also referring back to the family tree that The Rock presented for The Bloodline at the WrestleMania 40 press conference. She added that the Hart family should have a family tree of their own.

"When The Rock did that family tree, I sent Bret a text and I was like, 'We got to do a family tree' because you think of my dad and Bret and Davey and Owen and Dynamite and, of course, you know our family considered Brian Pillman — today's Brian Pillmans birthday — he was like an honorary Hart family member. It's the Harts and Samoans, I think we're in a competition, and you never know, maybe we'll create our own little Hart Bloodline story."

Advertisement

"The Tribal Chief" has not been seen on WWE television since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, leaving Solo Sikoa to slowly move into the position as the leader of the group. The Bloodline has also seen some new additions in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa who have seemingly replaced The Usos in the faction.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.